From dakota fields
Moroccan HYPE Boho Vintage Diamond Cream/Multi 3 Ft. X 5 Ft. Area Rug
In shades of ivory, pink, blue, orange, this Moroccan trellis is inspired by timeless vintage designs and crafted with the softest polypropylene available. Originating with the Berber tribes of North Africa, this beautiful linear pattern is made modern in a bright ivory yarn power-loomed for durability. The simple geometric stripes, triangle, and diamond motifs will give a fresh look to any room. Rug Size: Rectangle 5'3" x 7'7"