Moroccan Gifts & Moroccan Souvenirs Moroccan Flag I Vacation Morocco Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Do you have Moroccan roots?Or, is someone dear to you belongs to Morocco?This I Don't Need Therapy, I Need To Go To Morocco design makes a great gift for anyone who wants to visit Morocco or loves Moroccan culture and history. A perfect gift idea for your Moroccan husband,wife,friends who are planning a vacation in Morocco.Best option to give as a present along with a travel guide.Great present for birthdays,Christmas or as a Souvenir.Moroccan Flag for Morocco Fans 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only