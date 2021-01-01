From nourison
Nourison Moroccan Casbah 8 x 10 Aqua Indoor Abstract Moroccan Area Rug in Blue | 99446463197
Advertisement
The Moroccan casbah collection transports you to a vibrant and colorful Moroccan rug market, with richly hued tribal rugs that feature a combination of exciting designs, multicolor fringes, and plush, luxurious fibers. Irregular diamond designs on dramatic abash fields will bring a sense of global inspiration and energy to any room in your home. Nourison Moroccan Casbah 8 x 10 Aqua Indoor Abstract Moroccan Area Rug in Blue | 99446463197