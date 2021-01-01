From foundry select
Moroccan Boho Distressed Non-Shedding Stain Resistant Living Room Bedroom Area Rug, 3' X 3' Round
The area rug collection draws inspiration from stylish Moroccan and southwestern patterns, and reinterprets them for beautiful 21st century décor. With rugs in shades of blue, grey, and ivory, this collection is on-trend and crafted from virtually non-shedding polypropylene fibers for easy-care. Place in a boho-chic or transitional room to add contemporary flair, and use a rug pad for added stability in high-traffic areas. Rug Size: Runner 2' x 8'