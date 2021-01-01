From ethnicraft
Ethnicraft Moro Abstract Accent Pillow - Color: Brown
Make a welcome addition to your indoor living spaces with the soft and avant-garde appeal of the Moro Abstract Accent Pillow from Ethnicraft. A robust blend of fabrics that surrounds a cushion of duck feathers, it's assembled at a family-owned weaving mill in Belgium and features an array of fabulous, fluid lines that sweep across the lighter surface underneath, drawing the eye with their elegant arcs. Shape: Lumbar. Color: Brown.