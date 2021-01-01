Trademark Fine Art 'Morning Surf And Sanderlings' Canvas Art by Wilhelm Goebel

Artist: Wilhelm GoebelSubject: AnimalsStyle: Natural ModernProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas Art This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features birds standing along the coast line in front of crashing water. Born 1960 in New Brunswick, New Jersey, Wilhelm J. Goebel is a national known wildlife artist. A graduate of Ithaca College in Ithaca New York, Goebel received a degree in biology. He has made a lifetime study of bird anatomy and made field trips throughout Canada, the U.S. and the West Indies to study wildlife. His paintings have been featured in many publications including Outdoor Life, National Wildlife, Birdwatchers Digest, Sporting Classics and Wildlife Art Magazine to name a few. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.