Morning Masts II by Studio Arts Canvas Art Print, 1.5" x 17"

Loose, broken brushwork dashes across the canvas in sweeps of light grey, slate, and hints of golden yellow in this volatile coastal canvas. The rigs and sails of a single boat standing tall and finite in the face of uncertainty. This lonely boat coasts through the endless expanse of ocean ahead, giving context and interest to this subtle but bewitching canvas print. Produced with full-bleed printing that covers the entirety of the canvas, your new masterpiece is made with state-of-the-art technology that provides museum-quality prints. With quality craftsmanship that guarantees a professional look, this giclee print on canvas is also lightweight and easy to hang. No bulky framing is needed as your new artwork only needs a few nails and a steady hand to hang.