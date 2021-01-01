'Blue Morning 1909' Framed Oil Painting Print on Canvas

This is a Giclee print reproduction on stretched canvas with a Solid wood frame. The art is mounted in the frame and is ready to hang. This is a high-quality Giclee reproduction. They only use the highest quality materials to create your art. They use archival inks and museum-quality Archival Certified acid-free canvas. A clear matte finish coat is applied which will protect your art against fading, dirt, moisture, and discoloration. The finish contains UV light absorbers and stabilizer. Format: Chocolate Framed, Size: 15.5" H x 19.5" W x 1.5" D