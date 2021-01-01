Trademark Fine Art 'Morning Floral Crop' Canvas Art by Silvia Vassileva

Artist: Silvia VassilevaSubject: FloralStyle: Modern & ContemporaryProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas Art This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features orange, pink, deep red, and purple flowers on a blue-grey background. Silvia Vassileva pursued her love of art at the Academy of Fine Art in Bulgaria, where she earned both her bachelor's and master's degrees. She spent six years painting and exhibiting her work in Japan before moving to the U.S. Silvia describes her style as very free and bold. She makes her paintings come alive by using contrast and unusual color palettes. Silvia's home studio, which she designed herself, is bright, contemporary and minimalist. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.