From orren ellis
Moriches 109" Wide Right Hand Facing Sleeper Sofa & Chaise
Advertisement
The Sectional is a multi-functional sofa that will adjust to the setting and occasion. You dont need to worry about the unexpected arrival of guests as this convertible sectional sofa will allow you an amazing sitting option. This will again serve you as a bed when your friends will come for a night stay. The light blue on the surface will match with either dark or bright accessories around it. Orientation: Left Hand Facing