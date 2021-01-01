Morgane Handwoven Flatweave 8'2" x 7'9" Wool Ivory/Blue/Red Indoor Area Rug

A beautiful genuine area rug is handwoven by skillful weavers in Central Asia with 100% wool material. This rug is in new, first quality condition. The handwoven rug is produced in a similar manner, as the hand-knotted rug but using a different kind of loom. Here the weaver uses the loom to weave the rug fibers into the warp. Due to the precise construction techniques, a handwoven rug will provide you with years of consolation and satisfaction.