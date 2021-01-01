Impressions Moretz Cotton Matelassé Bedspread, Twin, Denim Blue

The Moretez Cotton Matelassé Bedspread features ornate stitching and a unique pattern that will add subtle elegance and charm to your bedroom décor. This whimsical wave design is crafted from 100% Cotton and is woven into a raised matelassé pattern on a jacquard loom. Elegant and simple in design, this bedspread can be used year-round either on top of the bed with the weight of a lightweight blanket simultaneously working as a decorative accent or used as an added layer during the colder winter months. For a finished look, this set comes with two matching pillow shams (Twin size includes one pillow sham).