MoretinMarsh Plastic Adirondack Chair

Get comfortable outdoors with this high-quality 2 piece Adirondack chair. With its classic design and beautiful colors, this chair is perfect for placing in a pool, patio, garden, terrace, or even for indoor use, providing a space to relax. Made from HDPE resin wood, this chair is strong and durable. Has the look of solid wood but is more durable than solid wood, resists stains and corrosive substances, and does not splinter, crack, chip, peel or rot easily. Low maintenance and easy to clean, requiring only soap, water, and a soft brush. The large size gives you plenty of seating space and the unique shell shape of the backrest adds an elegant touch to your outdoor living. Frame Color: Blue