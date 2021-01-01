MoretinMarsh Full Length Mirror

These mirrors are built well, and built to last. The finest materials and lasting design shape this full length clouded bronze wall or vanity mirror. Each frame is hand crafted to exhibit a consistent and impressive level of quality in fit, size, durability and design. This Clouded Bronze full length mirror offers various brown and bronze hues which complement countless home and bathroom designs. The frame is decorated with a cloudy detail adding a dash of interest to this classic piece. Hardware is included for both vertical or horizontal hanging making it a functional and stylish decorating tool. This tall size can also lean against the wall creating a head to toe full dressing view.