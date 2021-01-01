From moreno bath
Moreno Bath Moreno Bohemia 30-in Glossy Gray Single Sink Bathroom Vanity with Pure White Acrylic Top | MOB30-GR
The Bohemia series accentuates and elevates any modern bathroom with its seamless design. A rectangular basin sink is integrated within the reinforced acrylic counter for a flawless aesthetic. Built into the moisture and water-proof base are two soft-close drawers that offer ample room for toiletries and towels. This vanity comes assembled for easy installation. Available in gloss or wood finishes.