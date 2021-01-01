Morello 15" Table Lamp

Features:E12 bulb socket. The maximum recommended wattage is 25W. Bulb not included.Gear on/off switch located on the cord. UL-Listed.Lamp measures 15" tall with shade. Round base measures 4 1/2"Shade measures 3" across the top, 6" across the bottom, and 5" slant height.Breakwater Bay mini accepts a lamp with a red base.Product Type: BedsideBase Color: Base Material: MetalBase Material Details: Wood Type: Base Shape: RoundNumber of Lights: 1Dimmable: NoIntegrated LED: NoIntegrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): Integrated LED Color Temperature: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: What is Integrated LED: Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Bulb Type: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Edison Bulb: Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Rated Bulb Life: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Bulb Not Included But Required: YesRecommended Bulb Shape: CandleRecommended Bulb Shape Code: B11Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 25Bulb Base: E12/CandelabraDry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DryWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Battery Operated: NoBattery Type: Switch Included: YesSwitch Type: Rotary SocketSwitch Location: SocketSwing Arm: NoArchitect Lamp: NoBuilt-in Outlet: NoBuilt-in USB Port: NoBuilt-in Wireless Charger: Theme: No ThemeCord Included: YesCord Color: ClearLight Direction: AmbientShade Included: YesShade Color: Shade Material: FabricShade Material Details: SatinShade Shape: EmpireCrystal Component: NoReal Crystal: Crystal Color: Crystal Type: Set Type: SinglePurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationSeason: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: Voltage: 110Country of Origin - Additional Details: Shade Fitter Type: Clip-onBatteries Included: NoBattery Composition: Lead Acid Battery Composition: WITB Bulb Included: NoDS Primary Product Style: CoastalDS Secondary Product Style: NauticalSpefications:CALGreen Compliant: ADA Compliant: CE Certified: FIRA Certified: TAA Compliant: ISO 14000 Certified: ETL Listed: cETL Listed: UL Listed: YesWhat is UL Listed: The Underwriters Laboratories (UL) is an independent product safety certification organization that provides products with dry, damp, or wet location ratings.cUL Listed: YesMET Listed: CSA Listed for USA: CSA Listed for Canada: Children’s Product Certificate (CPC): NoTitle 20 - California Code of Regulations: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: CSA Certified: UL 2108 Listed: Title 24 Compliant: Energy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: CPSIA Compliant: Fire Rated: UN 38.3 Testing Requirements: Battery Weight/Size: Batteries Contained in Equipment: Number of Cells/Batteries: Energy or Water Efficiency Certifications: Energy Star Compliant: Carbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: Blauer Eng