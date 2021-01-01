Morefine Mini Pocket PC Stick with Intel Celeron N4100 (up to 2.4 GHz) & Pre-Installed Windows 10 Pro, 4GB LPDDR4 128GB ROM, Intel UHD Graphics 4K.

Portable and speedy Access to your PC anywhere! The Mini Pocket PC powered by Intel Celeron N4100 (1.1GHz base frequency, max up to 2.4GHz), can runs all the common applications e.g Office, Entertainment and Game with a stable and speedy performance. Perfect for web browsing, movie watching, working and streaming videos. Say goodbye to the system buffering and blackout, perfect for travelers! Large Capacity & Flexible Storage Expansion Equipped with 6GB LPDDR4 and 128GB ROM, it also supports extended capacity via Micro SD port. You can expand the storage with a Micro SD card up to 128GB. It works excellent for web surfing, streaming, word processing and much more. World-class visual experience & Intel UHD Graphics The Mini PC stick is fueled by Intel UHD 600 Graphics which supports 4K@60Hz ultra high definition streaming capability. This gives you superior visual experience which can be used as a media center to enjoy TV shows or games, security and surveillance, digital signage, m