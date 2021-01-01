Moreell Butterfly Leaf Rubberwood Solid Wood Dining Set

This dining room set includes beautiful dining chairs and a wooden dining table. The rectangular dining set provides a solid wood table and awesome beautiful dining chairs that will enhance the elegance of your dining room. This dining table set is made from high-quality rubberwood. This butterfly leaf dining table has a rectangular tabletop and 4 wooden legs. These dining chairs have created from superior quality wood that cans Endurance to 300lbs weight. This dining room table set is colored with a good quality beautiful finish. This kitchen dining table set assembles simply because of its beautiful design. You can put together this rectangular dinette set from one place to another easily. The dinette set is one of the most important pieces of furniture in your house. It not only becomes the place to eat meals, but it's where you end up working on vegetable cut and spending time with family and friends. You can also use it for casual home parties. That's why it's essential to find a modern dining table set that fits your personality and uses the space properly. This dinette set is colored with a good quality beautiful finish. You can clean this dining set easily with any furniture clearance.Product Options Available:1: WEVA5-BLK-W 5-Piece Kitchen Dinette Set 4 Modern Dining Chairs with Slatted Back and a Wooden Seat and Butterfly Leaf Small Dining Table with Rectangular Top and 4 Legs- Black Finish2: WEVA5-LWH-W 5-Piece Kitchen Set 4 Dining Chairs with Slatted Back and a Wooden Seat and Butterfly Leaf Dining Room Table with Rectangular Top and 4 Legs- Linen White Finish3: WEVA7-BLK-W 7-Piece Kitchen Dining Table Set 6 Dining Chairs with Slatted Back and a Wooden Seat and Butterfly Leaf Dinner Table with Rectangular Top and 4 Legs- Black Finish4: WEVA7-LWH-W 7-Piece Dining Room Set 6 Dining Chairs with Slatted Back and a Wooden Seat and Butterfly Leaf Dining Room Table with Rectangular Top and 4 Legs- Linen White Finish Color: White, Pieces Included: 5 Pieces: 1 Table, 4 Chairs