Mordern Sofa, Black Velvet

Contemporary with a touch of modern flair, the Sofa is the three-seater sofa you need in your life. This stylish couch is designed with beautiful and soft upholstery and features pocket coil seats to help provide optimal comfort for those movie nights or mid-afternoon naps. What’s more, the Sofa is built with a sturdy wood frame that sits on solid rubberwood legs with a black finish to ensure it will stay in your home for years to come. Fabric: Gray Linen