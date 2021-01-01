NOUVCOO Morden Style Sectional Living Room Set, Upholstered Couch Furniture Home Office, 1 Armchair, 1 Loveseat and 1Three Sofa (1+2+3-Seat), Gray

NOUVCOO complete sofa set includes 1 three seater sofa, 1 loveseat and 1 sofa chair perfect for filling living rooms and seating guests with ample space. While the rectangular-shaped arms round out the design with a Hint of Mid Century Style，adding a tasteful addition to your living space with this beautiful sofa set. COMFORTABLE SEAT CUSHION: fine velvet material, seat cushions filled with high resilience foam and polyester fiber wadding provide comfortable support for your body when seated, and easily regain their shape when you rise. SOLID AND DURABLE: wood frame and durable legs make the sofa sets for living room can support largest weight of 250lbs/seat, added stability and durability, can be used for a long time. MODERN MODULAR SECTIONAL: upholstered contemporary sofa design made of soft fabrics can be arranged and reconfigurable in various ways for small or large spacious living areas to accommodate different spaces. EASY SET UP & DIMENSIONS: Requires simple assembly, instructions and tool kit included. All the cushion covers can be removed to wash. PRODUCT WEIGHT & SIZE: 236 lbs. Armchair: 30’’L*27’’W* 23’’H. Loveseat: 50’’L*25’’W* 23’’H Three Seat: 66’’L*25’’W* 19’’H. This product comes with three boxes.