Moragas Ottoman by Santa & Cole - Color: Beige (MOP01-222)

Rest your feet on the Moragas Ottoman and sink back into the matching Moragas Armchair The Moragas Ottoman features beech wood legs with hand-sewn upholstery, made from Kvadrat fabric. Available in two different sizes and a variety of colors. Sit back, relax and elevate your feet on the Moragas Ottoman. Santa & Cole has been creating lighting and furniture from Barcelona since 1985. Their modern, urban designs are versatile and add style to homes and workplaces. With selections like the warm, stainless steel and linen Royal Floor Lamp and the delicate, floating Nimba LED Suspension Light, their creations are well-made with a focus on quality design. Color: Beige.