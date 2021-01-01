Ameriwood Home Morado Craft Desk, White

Ameriwood Home Morado Craft Desk, WhiteAdd a compact crafting desk or convenient homework station to your home with the versatile Ameriwood Home Morado Craft DeskMade of laminated particleboard, the clean white finish will easily coordinate with your existing décorThe desktop provides plenty of space for projects while the hutch keeps your essentials closeWith 5 open shelves and 2 concealed shelves, you have all the storage you can ask for to organize suppliesThe Craft Desk ships flat to your door and 2 adults are recommended to assemble. The desktop can support up to 100 lbs. Each open shelf can hold 10 lbs. while the lower shelves can hold 25 lbs. Assembled dimensions: 35.67”H x 42.28”W x 19.5”DAmeriwood Home warrants this product to be free from defects and agrees to remedy any such defect. This warranty covers one year from the date of original purchaseWith over 30 years' experience in RTA furniture, Ameriwood Home offers a wide range of home furniture products for every room of the houseAcquired by Dorel Industries in 1978, Ameriwood Home has become a leader of RTA furniture growing in Bedroom, Home Office, Entertainment, Storage and Youth products