Moradian Modern 6 Drawer Double Dresser

This Modern collection is an updated version of the traditional craftsman design. The renewed look has enhanced darker hues in the finish with a deep oak grain look and feel. The 5 step finishing process is perfectly accented by the beauty of the new gunmetal hardware. The top 2 drawers are felt lined for better storage of delicates. The 2 middle and 2 bottom drawers can accommodate deep storage needs. All drawers have heavy-duty metal side glides for ease of opening and closing.