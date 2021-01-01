mophie - Universal 3 in 1 Wireless Charging Stand - 7.5W Wireless Charging Stand for iPhone, AirPods Pro/AirPods, and Apple Watch - White

Charge Up to Three Devices - With dedicated spots for your iPhone Apple Watch and AirPods/AirPods Pro you can easily charge all your everyday accessories in one central location. Portrait or Landscape Mode - The easy-to-use charging stand can charge your iPhone in portrait mode or in landscape mode. Fast Charge Optimized for iPhone - Donâ??t wait around for your phone to charge. The 3-in-1 wireless charging stand is engineered to safely deliver up to 7.5W of power to your iPhone for a faster charge. AirPods Charging Tray - A dedicated spot for your wireless AirPods ensures charging begins on contact and doesnâ??t obstruct your watchâ??s screen in Nightstand mode. Built-in Apple Watch Charger - The built-in magnetic charger holds the watch at the ideal angle to take advantage of Nightstand Mode.