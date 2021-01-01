Moother G2 Pet Multifunctional Hair Trimmer House Vacuum Cleaner Pet Grooming Multiple Hair Care Services 300W Power 1L Dust Cup Low Noise Comes.

Main Features:? Multiple Hair Care Services: The G2 beauty pet device combines hair trimming, care and cleaning functions into one, matching five different functional heads. Shearing, combing, removing floating, and sucking hair are concentrated in one machine. Easy Modelling: Suck while cutting to prevent hair pollution, and give the pet a clean and comfortable shape. Combining the electric clipper and the 'vacuum cleaner' to solve the problem of hair flying randomly when pushing the hair. Shaving Neatly: The combination of comfort and blade, strong cutting power; real-time sucking hair can not fall off. Comes with 4 Kinds of Caliper Accessories: Good configuration, everything is available, 4 kinds of lengths can be switched at will, to meet different styling needs. Low Noise Motor: It has strong adsorption power, low vibration and bottom noise, and eliminates the fear of pets in a soft voice.