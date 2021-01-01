Moose Lodge Personalized Cabin Sign - Rustic Vinyl Outdoor Cabin Sign with Your Custom Names

Personalized Cabin Sign – Your lodge will feel extra cozy with this rustic wall art! Makes a great gift for an outdoorsy family too Wow Factor Dimensions – Available in two sizes: 16x16x1/2; and 22x22x1/2. .Because size matters when you want to make an impact Display It Indoors or Outdoors - Printed on vinyl with quality eco-friendly ink, protective UV over-laminate for stay-true colors, then mounted on weatherproof PVC that won't rust. Convenient Pre-Drilled Holes – Can’t wait to get your sign on the wall? With ready-made keyholes, our signs offer quick and easy mounting Proudly Made In The USA – Located in South Florida, we promise high-quality handcrafted signs and personalized service