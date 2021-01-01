Fermob - Mooon! Table Lamp - Anthracite

Shine a light on your outdoor space with this Mooon! table lamp from Fermob. The perfect way to brighten up your al fresco feasts, it's wonderfully modern and inspired by street lamps in the 19th district in Paris. With a choice of two light temperatures, warm white and cool white and a dimmer function, this light will see you through warm summer evenings. Key features: * Material: aluminum, polyethylene * Dimensions: H41xØ15cm * Designed by Tristan Lohner * Gray color * Inspired by street lamps in the 19th district in Paris * Rechargeable, supplied with a 2 meter USB cable * Battery lasts approx. 10 hours * Dimmer function * 2 light temperatures, cool white & warm white * High protection treatment for outdoor use * Anti-UV powder coating