Waverly Moonlit Shadows Wave Window Valance in Lapis - 52 in. W x 18 in. L
Refresh any room in your home with classically elegant window treatments by Waverly. This whimsical design features a modern medallion print in rich jewel tones. Coordinating ogee print provides a decorative trim. Valance measures 52 in. wide x 18 in. long. 2 in. header adds decorative flair. 3 in. rod pocket is suggested with a 1.5 in. rod for maximum movement. Curtain rod sold separately. Coordinating Waverly Moonlit Shadows quilt set, curtains and accent pillows sold separately. 100% cotton with cotton lining. Machine wash cold, gentle cycle. Tumble dry low. Cool iron of needed. Color: Lapis.