Moondew LED Outdoor Wall Light by Kuzco Lighting - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (EW7012-GH)

The Moondew LED Outdoor Wall Light by Kuzco Lighting is bold and sophisticated. Anchored by a formed Aluminum frame that comes in a strong graphite finish, a textured Art Glass shadow box fills the center of this fixture. Diffusing light through the texture of the glass, LEDs in the top and bottom of this piece provide a glowing illumination. Equally at home outside and inside, this sconce makes a contemporary addition to patios, porches, and entryways. Based out of Canada, Kuzco Lighting merges cutting edge technology with clean, functional design and modern sensibilities. Offering quality products on a myriad of budgets for any customer, Kuzco uses the latest LED technology for their contemporary assortment. The company offers a wide selection of lighting options for residential use indoors or outdoors. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Black. Finish: Graphite