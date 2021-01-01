From elitetile
Moonbeam Porcelain Random Mosaic Wall & Floor Tile
Advertisement
The Moonbeam Porcelain Mosaic Tile in Matte White offers a beautiful, matte white glaze. The unique composition of this mosaic offers many different shapes and sizes for a beautifully tranquil appeal. The embossed designs throughout each chip offer dimension and flair to this versatile mosaic. Use this porcelain tile in a variety of interior and exterior locations, including backsplash, showers, and powder room floors.