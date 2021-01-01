From merola tile
Merola Tile Moonbeam Blue Cloud 12 in. x 12 in. Porcelain Mosaic Tile (9.79 sq. ft. / Case), Cobalt Blue / High Sheen
Advertisement
The Merola Tile Moonbeam Blue Cloud 12 in. x 12 in. Porcelain Mosaic Tile features a unique mosaic composition as well as a beautiful multi-tonal glaze. With a glossy finish in multiple tones of blue, this tile is suitable for any wall or backsplash installation or light-traffic residential floors. Use it in its natural format as a field tile or cut it into strips or square decor pieces to accent other tiles. Color: Cobalt Blue / High Sheen.