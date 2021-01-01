Lucci Air Moonah 52 in. LED Light Silver Ceiling Fan with Remote Control

Advertisement
The Lucci Air Moonah 52-inch 4 blade fan and LED light in silver with silver blades. The Lucci Air Moonah comes with high-performance ABS blades, diecast motor, 3-speed remote control with wall holster. The integrated non-dimmable LED light kit will brighten your room or patio with 890 lumens in a 3000k warm white light. The Lucci Air Moonah is covered by our lifetime limited warranty for years of breezy indoor or outdoor comfort. Additional downrods to customize the height of your fan sold separately.