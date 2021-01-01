From safavieh
Safavieh Moon Dust Collection MND630A Vintage Oriental Viscose Runner, 2' x 8' , Beige / Ivory
Vintage designs work beautifully in the home and can be styled in a contemporary, Bohemian, traditional, or Casual fashion Refined power-loomed Construction ensures an easy-care and virtually non-shedding rug Made from ultra silky soft premium viscose and polyester fibers Low 0. 25-Inch pile Height for a sleek look Safavieh Has been a trusted brand and leader in home Furnishings for over 100 years, providing quality craftsmanship, unmatched style and the latest Trends