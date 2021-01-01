From klymit
Klymit Moon Dog Bed for Backpacking, Camping and Travel, Small/Medium, Blue/Black, Model:06MDGY01C
Advertisement
Klymit's first ever dog bed; Features our signature body mapping technology with a raised side rail to create a lightweight, inflatable bed Durable 210D polyester fabric provides extra protection against abrasion and moisture Machine washable bed cover has a puncture-resistant bottom with a soft fleece top; Bed can be used with or without the cover Small pack size (Small: 8" x 5", Large: 11" x 6") ensures you can use the bed for every adventure from backpacking to car camping Dimensions - Small: 23 x 30 x 2. 5 inches, Large: 30 x 42 x 2. 5 inches; Weight - Small: 18 ounces, Large: 34 ounces