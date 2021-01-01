Cutipol - Moon Dessert Spoon - Matt Black

Take your table top to another level with this Moon dessert spoon from Cutipol. With a sleek modern look, this spoon has a narrow, rounded handle and is ideal for enjoying your favourite dessert. Made from 18/10 stainless steel it's available in a selection of finishes. Please note due to the handmade nature sizes may vary slightly and imperfections may occur. Key features: * Dessert spoon * Material: 18/10 stainless steel * Dimensions: L16.6cm * Narrow rounded handle * In a matt black finish * Please note due to handmade nature sizes may vary slightly * Dishwasher safe * Avoid abrasive sponges and strong detergent