Futuro Futuro Moon Crystal 36" Island Mount Chimney Style Range Hood IS36MOONCRYS
Island Mount Chimney Range Hood with 940 CFM Internal Blower, 4 Speed Electronic Controls, 4 Halogen Lights, Convertible to Non-Ducted Operation and Tempered Curved Glass Panel: 36 in. Width. Stainless Steel (Highest Grade AISI 304). Tempered Glass Panel. 4-Speed Electronic Controls. Electronic, Illuminated Control Panel. Delayed Shut-Off Feature. Electronic Reset. 4 x 20-Watt Halogen Lights. Dishwasher-Safe Filters. Electronic Filter Cleaning Reminder. Ducted / Ductless Option Included. 6" Round Duct Output. Whisper-Quiet Tangential Blower. Sound-Absorbing Motor Chamber. Power: 110-120V / 60Hz / 4.0A / 940 CFM. Noise Level: 0.5 - 3.2 Sones. Automatic Thermo Protection. Radio Interference Protection. ANSI/CSA/UL Certified - US and Canada. Installation Manual Included. Made in Italy. Model Name: Moon Crystal. Mounting Type: Island. Application: Duct or Ductless Option Included. Material: Stainless Steel (Highest Grade AISI 304). Tempered Glass Panel: Yes. Controls: 4-Speed Electronic. Control Panel: Illuminated. Delayed Shut-Off Feature: Yes. Electronic Reset: Yes. Halogen Lights: 4 x 20-Watts. Dishwasher-Safe Filters: Yes. Electronic Filter Cleaning Reminder: Yes. Blower: Whisper-Quiet Tangential. Motor Chamber: Sound-Absorbing. Automatic Thermo Protection: Yes. Radio Interference Protection: Yes. Installation Manual: Included. Made in Italy: Yes. Air Circulation: 940 CFM. Noise Level: 0.5 - 3.2 Sones. Power: 110 - 120V / 60Hz / 4.0A. ANSI/CSA/UL Certified: Yes (US and Canada). Warranty: 1 Year Labor and Parts + 2 Year Parts. Width: 36". Depth: 24". Height: 28" Min. to 51" Max (Adjustable). Duct Output: 6" Round.