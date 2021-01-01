Tempaper Moody Black 3 ft. x 3 ft. Floral Indoor/Outdoor Vinyl Floor Rug

Deep, dark, and dramatic, any space takes on an air of irresistible intrigue with this floral vinyl area rug. In a word, breathtaking. And so beautiful too, with larger-than-life English roses in full bloom. Highly durable and well designed, this vinyl floor rug is fade-resistant, waterproof, certified non-slip, and all the things a top-quality area rug should be. Plus, it's available in a variety of sizes, making it the perfect art piece for high-traffic areas indoors and out. All sizes are 1 mm thick. Care instructions- Sweep to ensure dust and crumbs are removed and wipe with damp cloth. For stubborn jobs, try diluted hand soap and rinse thoroughly after washing. Do not use dish soap, harsh chemicals or abrasives. Color: Black.