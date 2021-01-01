From axor
Axor Montreux Double Handle Floor Mounted Clawfoot Tub Faucet Trim with Handshower
Features:90° Ceramic valves Flow: 5.0 GPM Integrated double backflow prevention Mounting Location: Floor mountedProduct Design: Clawfoot tub faucetNumber of Faucet Holes: 2Waterfall Faucet: NoStyle: TraditionalFinish: BrassPrimary Material: BrassPlating Material: Maximum Flow Rate (GPM): 5Handles Included: YesNumber of Handles: 2Handle Style: CrossHandle Material: MetalCompatible Handle Part Number: Handheld Shower Included: YesHand Shower Flow Rate: Valve Included: NoRisers Included: NoCountry of Origin: GermanyCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Pressure Balance Cartridge: NoWall Brackets Included: NoValve Material: Spefications:ADA Compliant: YesCommercial OR Residential Certifications: YesDimensions:Spout Reach - Front to Back: 9.5Maximum Deck Thickness: Assembly:Adult Assembly Required: YesWarranty: Finish: Brass