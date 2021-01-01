From safavieh
Safavieh Montreal Neuville Shag 4 x 6 Ivory/Blue Indoor Chevron Area Rug in Off-White | SGM846A-4
Advertisement
The plush pile shag rugs in the Montreal Collection shimmer with dazzling waves of color and texture. Yarns of varying density and hues create a marvelous sense of dimension and tonal variation that light up room decor. Easy to maintain, ultra durable and ideal for contemporary or transitional interiors. Safavieh Montreal Neuville Shag 4 x 6 Ivory/Blue Indoor Chevron Area Rug in Off-White | SGM846A-4