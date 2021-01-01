25" x 25" x 5" Montlake FadeSafe Water-Resistant Patio Quilted Seat Cushion Cover Spice - Classic Accessories

Renew the look and feel of your patio furniture with Montlake FadeSafe Quilted Cushion Covers. See the difference: Montlake FadeSafe fabric makes use of vibrant, coordinating colors in a solution-dyed fabric that revitalizes your patio space immediately. Feel the difference: these designer cushions have a layer of quilted padding, giving a luxurious level of comfort to your seating. With quality materials and features carefully selected by our in-house design team, these cushions promote an inviting atmosphere you can gather to, rely on and relax in. Offered in vibrant colors that coordinate with the rest of the Montlake FadeSafe Outdoor Living Collection, quilted cushion covers are ready to help you explore what your patio can be. Meant to be modern, the Montlake FadeSafe collection aims to refresh the parts of your home where people gather and discover more time outdoors™. With our products, we hope to help you have a great time in your yard and home. If you have any questions or concerns, or if your cushion cover fails within the warranty period, look for us online and take advantage of our Hassle-Free warranty program supported by our US-based customer service team. Size: 25" x 25" x 5". Color: Spice.