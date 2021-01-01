Montlake Fadesafe Round Patio Dining Seat Cushion Set - Light Charcoal Gray - Classic Accessories

For pieces of patio furniture that are wooden, metal or wicker and need an element of comfort added to them, consider the Montlake Fade-Safe Round Patio Dining Seat Cushion from Classic Accessories. This simple cushion in solid colors will blend with any existing decor, while bringing much-needed comfort to seats. The cushion with buckle straps attaches securely to the chair so you can move around and it will support you in any position. Color: Charcoal Heather.