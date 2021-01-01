From classic accessories
Classic Accessories Montlake Fade Safe Heather Indigo 18 in. Round Outdoor Seat Cushion Cover
Offering elegant, understated style, our Montlake weather-resistant outdoor seat and back patio cushions covers feature our durable FadeSafe fabric system. The covers are available in 28 sizes and shapes to fit most cushions, and their solution dyed fabric is engineered to resist fading. So refresh your existing outdoor cushions with a new cover that resists stains and helps keep the rain out. Color: Heather Indigo.