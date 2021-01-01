Classic Accessories Montlake 19 in. W x 20 in. D x 4 in. Thick Heather Fern Green Outdoor Lounge Chair Back Cushion

Classic Accessories Montlake Cushion Collection is offered in 6 colors and 28 sizes and is made with FadeSafe solution-dyed fabric to ensure that colors last in all conditions. Montlake FadeSafe fabric uses a high-denier polyester to give you maximum comfort and lasting performance. High-quality foams use a dense core with a softer outer layer to provide just the right amount of give for a firm but comfortable surface. These cushions provide a fashion-forward look with durable materials to make your patio space appealing and inviting whenever you want to go outdoors. When you buy a Classic Accessories patio cushion you are not just getting a cushion, you're also purchasing lasting comfort and peace of mind. Not only will your patio cushions be protected from the elements, but you'll be protected with the easiest warranty in the industry. If your patio cushion fails within the warranty period, look for us online and take advantage of our Hassle-Free warranty program supported by our US-based customer service team.