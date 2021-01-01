Montgomery Low Profile Storage Platform Bed

Enjoy a modern take on the classic craftsman style with the sleek design of this transitional storage bed. The exclusive platform design is upholstered with a rich french press brown finish. The headboard is upholstered with an oatmeal-colored quilted fabric. The drawers in the footboard are crafted with linear wooden pull handles that blend into the design. The bed also comes with tapered legs as the finishing touch that seamlessly blends different tones and materials into a fabulous bed. Size: Queen