From livex lighting

Livex Lighting Montgomery 1 Light Brushed Nickel Flush Mount

$57.90
In stock
Buy at homedepot

Description

Livex Lighting is well known for quality, style and value. Whether it's style or practical lighting, this flush mount is the perfect addition to your bathroom or hallway. This single-light fixture from the Montgomery Collection features a clear hand-blown glass shade and is shown in a brushed nickel finish. The clean graceful lines of the canopy complement the shade, creating an understated look that works well in most decors. Classic elegance combines with contemporary appeal to enhance any home in style. This well-rounded fixture is sure to satisfy your lighting needs.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com