Monterro Wall Sconce by Sean Lavin - Color: Brass - Finish: Matte - (VS24701BBS)

The Monterro Wall Sconce by Sean Lavin features a beautiful, tapered, bell-shaped glass shade that emulates the shape of a tulip. With exquisite cast details, including a cast backplate and cast ring-and-hook hardware that elegantly support the shades, Monterro is available to fit small, medium, and large bathrooms alike. All fixtures have a contemporary Chrome finish, and are available with a Clear Seeded glass shade, ensuring a perfect complement to the surrounding decor. Monterro can be mounted either up or down. Sean Lavin, a Generation Lighting brand, has been designing light fixtures for over 20 years and notable pieces for Tech Lighting since 2014. Inspired by cultures, fashion and architecture he encounters throughout his world travels, Sean Lavin infuses his pieces with a distinct sophistication and everyday functionality. Color: Brass. Finish: Burnished Brass