Allied Brass Montero Collection Wall Mounted Tumbler Holder in Antique Pewter

This attractive wall mounted tumbler holder from the Montero Collection fits with any bathroom decor ranging from modern to traditional and all styles in between. Made from high quality metal and finished in a lifetime designer finish, this beautiful tumbler holder is extremely attractive yet highly functional. The tumbler holder is supplied with a glass tumbler and the solid brass accessory ring, plus the hardware necessary to install the tumbler holder in the bathroom. Whether your bath decor features traditional Old World styling or a cleaner, more contemporary design, the Montero Collection has bath accessories to meet your design and decorating needs. All of the Montero Collection products come with a limited lifetime warranty. Color: Antique Pewter.