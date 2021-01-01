Allied Brass Montero 16 in. L x 5-1/4 in. H x 5-3/4 in. W Gallery Clear Glass Bathroom Shelf with Towel Bar in Matte Black

With this Allied Brass Montero Collection Glass Bathroom Shelf, you can organize your bathroom in style. This shelf features a glass construction, creating different lighting effects, which adds charm to your bathroom. It has brass hardware and a matte black finish, which contrasts perfectly with lighter interiors. It has a corrosion-resistant design, meaning it will be able to tolerate damp environments. This shelf includes mounting accessories, so you can set it up easily. It is equipped with concealed screws, minimizing the appearance of any clutter. It has a modern style, ensuring that your bathroom decor is kept up-to-date.