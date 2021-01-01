Allied Brass Montero 16 in. L x 11-3/4 in. H x 5-3/4 in. W 2-Tier Clear Glass Bathroom Shelf with Towel Bar in Polished Chrome

Add space and organization to your bathroom with this simple, contemporary design 2-tier glass vanity shelf. Featuring tempered, beveled-edged glass and solid brass hardware this shelving unit is crafted for durability, strength and style. Integrated towel bar provides space for your favorite decorative towels or for your everyday use. One of the many coordinating accessories in the Allied Brass collection of products, this subtle glass shelf unit is the perfect complement to your bathroom decor. Color: Polished Chrome.