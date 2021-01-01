MODERN LEISURE Monterey Water Resistant Rect/Oval Outdoor Patio Table and Chair Cover, 108 in. W x 82 in. D x 23 in. H, Beige, Neutral khaki color matches most homes and environments

Oval/Rectangular Patio Tables and Chairs are an investment and just like any investment, they need protection. Modern Leisure has developed the Monterey Patio Table and Chairs Cover to give you that protection. The 370 g heavy weight polyester material with PVC backing will provide you with long lasting protection. The waterproof fabric with interior binding will keep your patio tables and chairs dry in just about any weather. Neutral khaki and fossil color matches most home exteriors and environments. The leg buckles to keep your cover in place in the heaviest of winds. Color: Neutral khaki color matches most homes and environments.